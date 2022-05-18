Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,072,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. 2,920,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $111.58 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

