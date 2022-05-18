Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 8,078 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after buying an additional 344,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.21 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,310. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $110.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

