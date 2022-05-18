Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $163.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $149.56 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

