Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 342,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average is $352.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

