Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. 12,531,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

