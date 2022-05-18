Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,019. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.01 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

