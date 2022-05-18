EAM Global Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up about 1.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Boot Barn worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

BOOT traded down $13.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 1,544,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,543. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

