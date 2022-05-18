EAM Global Investors LLC Buys 14,371 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio makes up 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.23% of IVERIC bio worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,098,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 415.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,526,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,961. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

