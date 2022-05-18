EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $259,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. 318,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

