EAM Global Investors LLC Grows Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,065 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for about 1.3% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Cytokinetics worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. 1,189,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,759.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,183 shares of company stock worth $6,446,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.