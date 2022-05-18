EAM Global Investors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.89. 1,671,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $179.05 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $305.98.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.92.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.