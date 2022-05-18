EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 581,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIST traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 430,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

