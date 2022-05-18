EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

