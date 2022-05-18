EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases 22,003 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 1,634,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,441. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

