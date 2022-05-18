EAM Global Investors LLC Raises Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 923,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

