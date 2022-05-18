EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 193,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 456,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

