eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

eBay stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

