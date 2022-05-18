eCash (XEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $886.89 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $886.89 million and $13.60 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00527842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00034326 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.81 or 1.66107864 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000238 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,062,423,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

