Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. 1,165,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,290. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.