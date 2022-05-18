Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.8%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$121.00 and last traded at C$121.00. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$120.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.27.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($19.34) million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Economic Investment Trust news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$126.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,748,033.50.

About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

