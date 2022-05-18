Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CLDT stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 341,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,635. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.