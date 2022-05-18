Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CLDT stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 341,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,635. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,480,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,909,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

