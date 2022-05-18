Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 1,779,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.