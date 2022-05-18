Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

EA opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,109. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 121,648 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

