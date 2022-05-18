Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFLGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 16329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

