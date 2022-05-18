Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 1,356,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Endo International by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

