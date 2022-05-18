Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.22. 18,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,435,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 711,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 418,325 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.