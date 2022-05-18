Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 464,421 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $760,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPM stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,582,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,352. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.37 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $352.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
