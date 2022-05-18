Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 57,940 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,940 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.69% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $212,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

LYB traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. 2,236,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,074. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

