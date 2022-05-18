Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 415,979 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,901,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,979 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Chevron worth $340,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. 13,075,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,298,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,815 shares of company stock worth $67,377,185. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

