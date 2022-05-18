Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $151.37 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,892,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 799,726 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $151,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 100,430 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 575,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 101,524 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

