Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $201.49 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,427 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $201,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.26. 1,217,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

