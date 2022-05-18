Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $277.65 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,531 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Analog Devices worth $277,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.92. 5,682,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

