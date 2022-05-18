Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 406,554 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.39% of Exact Sciences worth $185,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $77,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

