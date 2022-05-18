Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,155,259 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of ConocoPhillips worth $232,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,946,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,339. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

