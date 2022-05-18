Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 43,369 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,369 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $265,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Shares of SYK traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,258. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $224.02 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

