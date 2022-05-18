Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,921,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,067 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $396,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,440,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,500.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,166,000 after buying an additional 234,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,079. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.