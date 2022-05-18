Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.42% of SVB Financial Group worth $168,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $16.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.25. The stock had a trading volume of 712,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $422.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

