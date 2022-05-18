Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $4,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

