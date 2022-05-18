Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.7 days.
Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $$34.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $61.44.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (Get Rating)
