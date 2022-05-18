Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 1,860,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.08. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $42,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $11,717,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $4,569,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 439,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 935.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

