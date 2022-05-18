Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider David Moatazedi Sells 55,321 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $754,578.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48.

On Tuesday, March 8th, David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 697,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

