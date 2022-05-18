Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of EXEL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 4,493,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,677. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $3,728,516. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

