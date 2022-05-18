Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.56

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 102804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPGY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,676.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

