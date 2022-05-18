Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading Up 18.2%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 101,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 101,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, lithium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

