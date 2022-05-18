Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will post $21.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $86.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.23 million to $88.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $96.79 million, with estimates ranging from $93.06 million to $100.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 819.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,263. The company has a market capitalization of $469.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

