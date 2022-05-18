Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.02

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.02 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 66.82 ($0.82). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.83), with a volume of 60,994 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

