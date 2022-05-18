First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $4.00. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock. First Bancshares traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 760,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 146,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.