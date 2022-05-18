First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Down 24.0% in April

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,017. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

