FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

NYSE FLT traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.86. 15,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.79. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

