FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $154.26 and last traded at $154.76. Approximately 9,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 10,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

